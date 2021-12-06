Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cong poll manifesto to chart roadmap for UP’s growth: Priyanka

Priyanka also said the manifesto will pay special attention to all sections of the society, be it youths, women, farmers, traders or various deprived sections
Published on Dec 06, 2021 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Congress national general secretary and UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said her party’s poll manifesto for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will be a roadmap for all-inclusive and all-round growth of the state.

While quoting her as saying so, a release issued by UP Congress said Priyanka made the statement at the party’s manifesto committee meeting held at the party’s state headquarters soon after she reached Lucknow on Monday morning.

She also said the manifesto will pay special attention to all sections of the society, be it youths, women, farmers, traders or various deprived sections. Priyanka later participated in the meetings of the manifesto, coordination, election and campaign committees of the party, the release said. A party spokesman said the Congress leader also held discussions over giving a final shape to the election manifesto prepared on the basis of people’s views.

Several senior leaders, including ex-MP and former state president Nirmal Khatri, former union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya, former MP PL Punia, leader of the UP legislature party Aradhana Mishra, leader of UP legislative council Deepak Singh and Supriya Shrinet, among others attended the meetings.

Before attending the meetings, she garlanded a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary while paying tribute to him and recalling his contribution in the making of the Indian Constitution, the release added.

