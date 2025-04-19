Cong sat on Sachar panel suggestions: BJP

The Sachar Committee report submitted in 2006 during the Congress government had highlighted corruption in the Waqf Board and had recommended action. But no action was taken by the Congress government when it was in power from 2006 to 2014, said Radha Mohas Das Agarwal, general secretary, BJP. Radha Mohas Das Agarwal, general secretary, BJP (HT File Photo)

Agarwal is in Lucknow to spearhead the party’s statewide campaign from Sunday to apprise people about benefits of the Waqf Act.

“BJP will reach out to people across the state in every district to apprise them about benefits of the Waqf Act, 2025. The campaign will start from Sunday,” Radha Mohas Das Agarwal told media persons on Saturday.

Agarwal claimed that after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, his government prioritised the welfare of poor Muslims, ensuring they benefit from various schemes.

Agarwal pointed out that 31% of houses under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme were allocated to the Muslim community.

Commenting on the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, the BJP general secretary stated that it aims to prevent misuse of Waqf properties and ensure transparency.

On key provisions of the Act, Agarwal stated that registration of Waqf properties has been made mandatory, a requirement that dates back to the Waqf Act of 1923.

On the composition of Waqf Boards, he added that inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf Boards is for administrative purposes only. They will not be able to make religious decisions.

Steps have been taken to prevent illegal occupation and misuse of Waqf properties. A person from any religion can oversee administrative tasks, ensuring compliance with laws, said Agarwal.