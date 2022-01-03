Cong targets PM again over Teni’s dismissal demand

The Congress has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi again for allegedly protecting Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni whose son has been made an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a post on social media questioned the PM on the issues concerning farmers and reiterated her party’s demand for Teni’s dismissal.

“Even steps taken keeping elections in mind like false apology and withdrawal of three farm laws cannot cover Modiji’s anti-farmer thinking. He is holding the position of a protector but is siding with perpetrator of crime. The son of union minister of state for home is the main accused in the incident of crushing of farmers in the chargesheet filed in Lakhimpur Kheri case…..,” said Priyanka in a tweet in Hindi. “But due to @narendramodi ji’s patronage, Minister Ajay Mishra Teni did not even come under the scrutiny of the investigation and he remains in his post. #Dismiss Teni,” read second part of her tweet.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu in a press statement also demanded dismissal of Teni and said the SIT had submitted 5000-page chargesheet making the minister’s son Ashish Mishra alias Monu the main accused. Lallu said the FIR in the case carried name of Teni and asked on whose instruction the minister’s name was removed.