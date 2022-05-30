Cong to embark on a new beginning in UP

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) proposes to hold a two-day state level Nav Sankalp Shivir here on June 1 and 2 to work out a roadmap to rebuild the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The event comes a fortnight after Udaipur’s Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to attend the two-day camp.

This will be her first visit to UP after the Congress’ debacle in 2022 UP assembly elections. Her visit is being seen as part of efforts to make a new beginning in the state.

“There are indications that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend the two-day camp,” said UPCC spokesman Ashok Singh.

Besides state and district level office-bearers, former MLAs, MPs and party candidates in 2022 and 2019 elections would take part in the camp, he added.

Senior Congress leaders believe the two-day camp would provide a platform for brain storming sessions before the party gives shape to its strategy for rebuilding the organisation. The Congress leadership had deputed senior leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh who visited Lucknow to get feedback while the party also scrutinised 2022 poll debacle at various others levels.

“This discussion will be on the future roadmap, in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,” said a party leader.

The Congress had organised feedback sessions in Rae Bareli after the party’s debacle in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had supervised the state Congress’ revamp exercise. A new team headed by then Congress Legislature Party leader and MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu was set in place amid strong opposition from the party’s veterans. Lallu and his team failed to make any impact and continued to attract criticism of partymen. The Congress won only two seats in 2022 polls that included the seat of Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’.

Will the exercise of holding a state level Nav Sankalp Shivir help? “These efforts are good to rebuild the Congress. The party should work seriously on changes and come out with a young and mature leadership,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University.

The Congress leadership has nominated senior leader Pramod Tiwari as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Tiwari is a seasoned leader and his nomination to the Rajya Sabha has been made keeping in mind the strategy to strengthen the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Congress leadership proposes to rebuild the organisation, make a new beginning and take the Udaipur Nav Sankalp Shivir’s message to the people at the grassroots level. Congress workers will get a training of sorts at the Navsankalp Shivir to take the party’s message to the people,” said UPCC spokesman Surendra Rajput.

