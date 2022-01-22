Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cong to launch ‘speak up’ drive for youths on Bose’s birth anniv

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee media department chairman Naseemuddin Siddiqui said during the drive the youth would also express their views on the party’s youth manifesto and their experiences during the previous regimes
Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee media department chairman Naseemuddin Siddiqui said during the drive the youth would also express their views on the party's youth manifesto and their experiences during the previous regimes
Published on Jan 22, 2022 10:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Congress will on Sunday (January 23) launch its “speak up” campaign for the youth to register themselves for a job in accordance with the party’s youth manifesto “Bharti Vidhan” that senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released in New Delhi on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) media department chairman Naseemuddin Siddiqui, while speaking to media persons, said the campaign to register the youth would be launched on the occasion of birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Sunday. He said the youth would also express their views on the party’s youth manifesto and their experiences during the previous regimes.

Siddiqui said Congress and National Students’ Union of India’s (NSUI) workers would set up stalls at different places to get the registration forms filled by the eligible youth and give them an employment registration number. He said the Congress’ youth manifesto was a document of hopes and aspirations for seven crore youths of Uttar Pradesh.

Siddiqui used the occasion to target the BJP government for “plight of youths” following paper leaks and claimed that the examination papers had been leaked for 12 times so far. He said the youth camped in big cities like Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut and Jhansi to study and prepare for competitive examinations. He said after taking the exams, they realise that the examination question paper was leaked. He said the students have to wait for results of examination papers too for long time if examination is conducted.

Meanwhile, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu targeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the latter’s claims that the Mafia was fleeing the state due to actions of police. He alleged that in reality the criminals were having a field day in the state.

