Cong women marathon: 4 girls hurt , NCPCR directs Bareilly DM to lodge FIR

Lucknow: Four minor girls were injured when a stampede-like situation occurred during a women’s marathon organised by the Congress in the western Uttar Pradesh district of Bareilly on Tuesday morning. The event was organised by the district unit of the Congress under its ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ (I am a girl and I can fight) poll campaign in UP, where assembly elections are due this year.

The injured girls were sent to a nearby hospital from where they were discharged after getting preliminary medical treatment.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took suo motu cognisance of the incident and directed the district magistrate of Bareilly to lodge an FIR regarding the matter. , Later, district magistrate of Bareilly Manvendra Singh directed the police administration to lodge FIR under relevant sections for violation of Covid-19 protocols against organisers of the marathon .

“Prime-facie, the use of children in such political activities appears to be violation of sections of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and also violation of Covid Protocol guidelines issued by the government. Therefore, in view of the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that you look into the matter and initiate necessary inquiry to ensure the welfare and safety of children, by lodging an FIR at the first instance, under Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and relevant sections of IPC,” reads the letter addressed to DM of Bareilly Manvendra Singh by principal private secretary to chairperson,NCPCR Dharmedra Bhandari

“An Action Taken Report with regard to status of treatment of injured children in the said incident may please be furnished to the commission within 24 hours and a detailed fact-finding enquiry report may also be shared with the commission, within 7 days of receipt of this letter,” the letter added.

Videos that have emerged from the site show some girls in front tripping and falling to the ground while running, forcing those coming from behind to stop suddenly. This led to a commotion in which some of the participants were injured. Most of the participants are seen without masks and not following any Covid-19 guidelines.

Reacting to the mishap, Congress leader and former Bareilly mayor Supriya Aron said there was nothing to worry about. “When a stampede can happen in Vaishno Devi, these are just girls. It is human nature. But I want to apologise.”

She said that it could also be a conspiracy against the Congress, due to its increasing mass base ahead of the elections.

According to local police, the incident occurred at the beginning of the marathon. No police complaint has been lodged regarding the matter.

As per local Congress party leaders, close to 10,000 girls had registered for the marathon. The prizes included a scooter, smart phones, smart watches and medals.

Geeta Shakya, the women’s wing chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh (UP), described the Bareilly marathon incident as unfortunate, while slamming Congress leaders over their “irresponsible” statements.

“First the Congress leaders lured these girls, using them for political gains and then after the incident, the way they reacted on the incident was shameful. They did not provide first aid to the injured girls and later on, held them responsible for the incident. The Congress leaders shamelessly compared the incident with the stampede at the Vaishno Devi temple. BJP cadres and local administration helped the students but the Congress leaders were only seen trying to cover up their mistake,” Shakya said.