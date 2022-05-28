Congress defamed Veer Savarkar: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the Congress of defaming freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and asserted that his ideology was still relevant today.

Yogi Adityanath expressed these views while launching the Hindi version of the book ‘Veer Savarkar: The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition’, written by Uday Mahurkar and Chirayu Pandit.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said: “Had the Congress accepted Veer Savarkar’s suggestions, the partition of India could have been avoided.”

Yogi also pointed out that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had installed Savarkar’s statue at Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar islands. But the Congress government removed it.

“Veer Savarkar only thought about India’s prosperity. Now, his vision for India is turning into a reality,” said the CM.

Yogi Adityanath also pointed out that no riots took place in Uttar Pradesh on Ram Navmi and namaz was not offered on roads on Eid.

He added that neither puja nor namaz would be performed on roads in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath also told the gathering about loudspeakers having been removed from mosques and temples across the state.

