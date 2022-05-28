Congress defamed Veer Savarkar: Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the Congress of defaming freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and asserted that his ideology was still relevant today.
Yogi Adityanath expressed these views while launching the Hindi version of the book ‘Veer Savarkar: The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition’, written by Uday Mahurkar and Chirayu Pandit.
Addressing the gathering, the CM said: “Had the Congress accepted Veer Savarkar’s suggestions, the partition of India could have been avoided.”
Yogi also pointed out that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had installed Savarkar’s statue at Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar islands. But the Congress government removed it.
“Veer Savarkar only thought about India’s prosperity. Now, his vision for India is turning into a reality,” said the CM.
Yogi Adityanath also pointed out that no riots took place in Uttar Pradesh on Ram Navmi and namaz was not offered on roads on Eid.
He added that neither puja nor namaz would be performed on roads in Uttar Pradesh.
Yogi Adityanath also told the gathering about loudspeakers having been removed from mosques and temples across the state.
President Kovind to visit Ujjain's Mahakal Temple tomorrow: All you need to know
President Ram Nath Kovind will conclude his 2-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, May 29, in the city of Ujjain. Read Madhya Pradesh: Expansion work of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple complex underway President Kovind will be accompanied by his wife, Savita Kovind. On Saturday, Ujjain's Collector, Ashish Singh, reviewed preparations ahead of the arrival of India's First Citizen and the First Lady. A total of five sectors have been declared as 'VIP sectors.'
Women who are sexually abused are presumed to be of loose character: Court chides defence
Mumbai: Sexual violence goes largely unreported because survivors fear being ridiculed and further stigmatized, the Mumbai sessions court observed on Wednesday and expressed displeasure saying “there is a general assumption that women who face sexual violence are of loose character and hence responsible for the violence.” The court made these observations while sentencing four men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for gangraping a woman in January 2019 at Mankhurd.
State logs 529 cases, BMC begins vaccination at 8 tourist spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: On a day when the state reported seven cases of B.A. 4 and B.A. 5 variants of Covid-19, Maharashtra logged 529 new cases and zero deaths in the 24-hour period. Maharashtra has 2,772 active cases at present, of which 1,929 are in Mumbai. So far, 1,47,858, people have lost their lives in the pandemic. “Even if (masks) are not compulsory, the people must use them in areas where cases are rising,” warned Health minister Rajesh Tope.
Murder accused holes up in train toilet to avoid police, arrested
Mumbai: A 29-year-old man who fled after allegedly killing his wife in Malad's Dindoshi area was picked up by the police. According to the police, the accused took Chhapra Godan Express from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla for Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Rozi's sister Julie Khatun told the police that Rozi's husband Ansar Ali Hiffazat Ali alias Sameer, 29, had called her and informed her that Ali strangulated his wife.
Court remands Vipul Patel in 14-day judicial custody in 2003 model murder
Thane: The Thane court has remanded Vipul Patel, who has been extradited from Prague for allegedly killing a US-based model in 2003, to 14 days of judicial custody on Saturday. Patel is one of the main accused in the murder of Leona Swiderski (33) in February 2003. Patel was extradited from Prague on Friday by a four-member team from Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Commissionerate (MBVVC).
