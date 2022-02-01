Congress hits out at BJP govts in centre, Uttar Pradesh on rising inflation

Lucknow: Congress on Monday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the centre and in the state for rising inflation.

Chairman of All India Congress Committee (AICC) communication department, Randeep Singh Surjewala and AICC spokesperson Supriya Shrinate along with other party leaders, released an eight-page booklet titled “Maha Mehangai, BJP Lai” (BJP brought high inflation).

Surjewala said that the people were reminded of the rising inflation at every step—from their morning cup of tea, food to fuel at petrol pumps for their vehicles. “Prices of essential items are going up while the income of people has come down. They are facing rising inflation while the BJP’s assets have gone up from ₹780 crore to ₹4,850 crore in past seven years,” he said.

He said that the BJP was following the principle of “Punjipatiyon ko sincho, naukripesha madhyam varg se khincho” (help capitalists and extract money from middle class). Giving statistical data about the inflation, Surjewala said, “Prices of petrol, cooking gas and diesel etc have not been brought down despite the decrease in prices of petroleum products in international market.”

