Congress protests across UP over fertiliser for farmers

In support of their demand for fertiliser for farmers, the Congress cadre protested at district headquarters across the state on Monday. During the protests, they also shouted slogans against the state government saying “either supply fertilisers or else quit UP”. UP Congress committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu had given the call for the protest, said a UPCC spokesperson in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today (Monday), the Congress cadre protested at tehsils and blocks in all the districts (of the state). If this government can’t give fertiliser to farmers, it should quit. Today farmers have been standing in long queues to get fertiliser. Still, they are not getting it. Consequently, the farmers are forced to buy fertiliser from the black market where its price is manifold. Already, the farmers are distressed over the risen prices of diesel,” the statement quoted UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu as saying.

“The Yogi government which came to power in 2017 with a promise to double farmers’ income should now tell that how the agriculture input costs increased four-fold since then. Who is responsible for this? So, the reality is that the income did not increase but the input costs certainly increased,” Lallu said as per the statement issued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The statement further said the BJP government had issued a “jumla” (rhetoric) that it will double farmers’ income. On the contrary, the farmers were facing scarcity of fertilisers, it said. As per the statement, the UP government was trying to paint a rosy picture of itself through giant advertisements but the truth was that the farmers were distressed over fertilisers—a basic requirement for farming.