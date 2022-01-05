Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Congress, Punjab govt should apologise for ‘lapse’ in PM’s security: Yogi
Congress, Punjab govt should apologise for ‘lapse’ in PM’s security: Yogi

PM Nardendra Modi’s Punjab visit was cut short after a “major security lapse” as he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the lapse in PM’s security reflects on the Congress and Punjab government’s conspiracy. (File photo)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 09:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has targeted the Congress and its government in Punjab for the “massive breach in security” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has snowballed into a major political row ahead of assembly elections.

Modi’s Punjab visit was cut short after a “major security lapse” as he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters, prompting the Union Home Ministry to seek an immediate report from the state government and strict action against those responsible.

“The breach in security of Prime Minister reflects on mismanagement and poor state of affairs in Punjab. The Congress and Punjab government should tender an apology to the people of India,” said the chief minister in a video statement.

Yogi said “The Congress has been undermining the constitutional institutions and India has seen yet another example of the same. This also reflects on the Congress and Punjab government’s conspiracy. The people of India would never allow such conspiracies to succeed.”

