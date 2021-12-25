Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Congress targets PM Modi over 'neglect' of cows
lucknow news

Congress targets PM Modi over ‘neglect’ of cows

Congress alleged that PM Narendra Modi remembers cows only when UP assembly elections were inching closer
Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu in a press statement said the UP government’s per cow expenditure on the cow shelter homes was very low. (File photo)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Congress has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “neglecting” cows in the past nearly five years and remembering them by making a reference only when UP assembly elections are inching closer.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu in a press statement said the state government’s per cow expenditure on the cow shelter homes was very low. He said Yogi government has maintained a silence on corruption in budgetary allocations for cow shelter homes. He said the PM was now telling people to worship cows. He said everybody was aware what the state government had done for welfare of cows.

Lallu said a sum of only 30 per animal had been allotted for cow shelter homes and this was not sufficient for their maintenance. He alleged fake bills were being submitted to show a higher number of cows in view of prevailing corruption.

He said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had raised the issue of neglect of cows and had suggested that Chhattisgarh model for welfare of cows be implemented in Uttar Pradesh.

