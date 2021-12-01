Connect with Muslims, Jats: Maya to cadre

Reiterating her resolve to go solo in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday called upon her cadre to connect with Muslim and Jat communities, especially in the 86 reserved seats of the poll-bound state.

The BSP had won just 2 of these 86 reserved seats in the 2017 UP polls in which the BJP dominated, with 70 of its 312 lawmakers winning on these reserved seats to hand over a clear majority to the BJP.

She told the cadre that her party was confident of coming to power on its own as in 2007. Back then, Mayawati had won 62 of these reserved seats.

“I have tasked my party cadres specifically on general seats as well. But for now, I have summoned Muslim and Jats and told them to focus on reserved seats,” Mayawati said while interacting with newspersons after her meeting.

“Muslims feel harassed and have got fake cases on them by the BJP government,” she said later.

Asked if this showcased a shift in Mayawati’s soft Hindutva approach, a party leader said, “Behenji has already said if voted to power, the BSP government would continue with development works in Hindu holy cities of Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi. We are speaking up for all, not any one caste or community.”

Mayawati also reached out to the Jats, the community with majority of farmers who were earlier seeking rollback of farm laws and pushing for a separate law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

Her message to the minorities along with her focus on reserved seats caught attention of political experts. “Mayawati’s Muslim pitch could be viewed as an attempt to stop the minority vote from going largely to the Samajwadi Party, which, too, appears to be making efforts to woo the minorities. In fact, just as the SP, the BSP too appears anxious to woo all major vote banks,” said Irshad Ilmi, a veteran political observer.

Mayawati has also tasked her nephew Akash along with Kapil Mishra, the son of her party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, to connect with the young.

On if she would meet Bhim army chief Chandrashekhar who has been meeting political parties, Mawati said, “I have said that we will contest the elections on our own. Then where is the question of such a meeting,” she asked.

She also backed the demand for a caste census, an issue on which she is on the same page with arch rival Samajwadi Party.

“The centre is neglecting this demand by the Other Backward Castes (OBCs) due to its casteist mentality,” Mayawati said.

In response to another query, Mayawati urged the government to reconsider the decision to suspend 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for entire winter session of Parliament.