Consider giving concession on power dues to child care homes: HC to UP govt
Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the state government to consider giving concession to child care homes on pending electricity bills as they are sharing the burden of society and the government.
Recently, a division bench of justices DK Upadhyay and Rajan Roy rejected the state government’s reply that child care homes were being charged electricity tariff at domestic rates.
The court pointed out that initially child care homes were charged electricity tariff at commercial rates. However, it was after the court’s order that domestic rates were applied.
During hearing of the PIL filed by Anoop Gupta, the court observed: “We reject the stand of the state government that such homes have already been given relaxation in tariff by raising bills on the basis of domestic rates for the reason that initially they were being asked to pay electricity bills on the basis of commercial rates and it is only under our orders that the domestic rates are being applied.”
“However, even after applying domestic rates the electricity bill generated is huge,” said the court.
“And considering again sensitivity of the matter involving welfare of the children, it is expected that MM Pandey, learned additional advocate general shall take up the matter at the highest level in the government so that the children’s homes, which are in fact sharing the burden of the state and society at large, would be given adequate relief so far as electricity dues are concerned,” observed the court.
“We expect positive result on this score also by the next date,” said the court.
The court fixed May 26 as next date of hearing of the case.
