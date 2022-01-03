Considering polls, give precautionary vax doses to police personnel: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to start administering precautionary Covid vaccination doses to police personnel from January 10, given their vital role in the forthcoming UP Assembly elections.

“Police forces have an important role in the UP assembly elections and all measures must be taken to protect them from Covid, including precautionary doses of vaccine from January 10, when the fresh vaccination drive starts for corona warriors, healthcare and frontline workers,” said the CM on Monday while reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Adityanath also said for accurate identification of Omicron variant among the infected, the already established genome sequencing facilities in the state should be further consolidated. “Genome sequencing set-up should be created in prominent medical institutions in Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Ghaziabad and the PGI Lucknow too should have it,” he added.

He said Covid infection was rising fast in the state, and in the last 24 hours, 572 fresh cases were reported across UP.

“Vaccination is the best bet against Covid infection. So far, the state has administered 20.36 crore doses to the population while 7.46 crore people got both their doses,” said the CM.