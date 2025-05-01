Menu Explore
Consistency and hard work the success mantra: ICSE, ISC examinees

ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2025 05:10 AM IST

Trying to become a better version of oneself helps in achieving good results; regular studies while giving full attention to important subjects helped me achieve a good score: Student

LUCKNOW A sea of high scorers emerged from the city after the results of ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) exams were declared on Wednesday. The success mantras shared by achievers had a few things in common - consistency, hard work and perseverance.

Students celebrate their ICSE and ISC results at a school in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)
Students celebrate their ICSE and ISC results at a school in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

Twesha Garg, 17, a student at City Montessori School (Aliganj) who scored 99.75% marks in ISC from the Humanities stream, said she was in the habit of setting daily goals for studies that helped her. “My father, a teacher and mother a home maker, always motivated me. I attended classes daily and focused on preparing topics on an everyday basis. Constant revision also helped. I have also cleared CLAT and AILET with AIR 720 and 60, respectively,” shared Garg who aspires to be a lawyer.

Soham Anand, a student of Seth MR Jaipuria School (Gomti Nagar), who scored 99.6% marks in ICSE, said: “Trying to become a better version of oneself every day helps in achieving good results. Regular studies while giving full attention to important subjects helped me achieve a good score,” he said.

Jyotika Minocha of La Martiniere Girls’ College, who scored 99.2% in ICSE, was one of the school toppers. “I studied regularly, tried staying away from gadgets and believed in myself. My teachers always stood by my side whenever I had any doubts. Co-curricular activities also helped me cope with my studies. One must have the right people around as they play a key role in shaping you,” she said.

“Attending school regularly helped me get more clarity. Teachers were always available whenever we approached them with doubts. I also attended optional Geeta lectures at school, which helped me build focus. Overall, consistent efforts are always helpful,” said Saransh Mishra of Seth MR Jaipuria School, who scored 99% in the Humanities stream in ISC examination.

Janhvi Tiwari, a student of St. Joseph Convent School, who scored 99% in PCB stream in ISC , said setting a daily time table and taking short breaks helped her.

Ashish Shukla of City Montessori School, Mahanagar, who scored 99.75% marks in ISC examination from PCM stream, said: “I focused on completing my homework and made sure to go through what was taught in the class. Solving mock papers was also helpful.”

