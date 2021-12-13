Construction of KV Corridor was possible just because of PM Modi: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi had been possible just because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, establishing yoga on international platforms, and getting Kumbh Mela recognised as an intangible heritage of the world is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to re-establish Indian cultural values and civilization on the world stage, the chief minister said.

Yogi Adityanath was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the KV Corridor. Welcoming PM Modi, Yogi said KV Corridor has become a medium to end the pain which Mahatma Gandhi expressed after seeing the filthy condition of the lanes around the Kashi Vishwanath temple during his visit in 1916.

Yogi also said that those who ruled the country for several decades in the name of Gandhi did nothing to remove the pain of the Mahatma. Now PM Modi has built a grand corridor, he said.

Yogi also said Kashi faced adverse circumstances for 1000 years just like the country and every Indian.

Though Indore’s queen Rani Ahalyabai Holkar had got the Kashi Vishwanath temple reconstructed between 1778 and 1780, now a grand Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been built after many years just because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Yogi also said every Indian is delighted and those who love Indian culture and tradition are thanking the Prime Minister.