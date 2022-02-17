Construction work of Ayodhya airport starts

In poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has started the construction work of Maryada Purshottam Sriram Airport in Ayodhya.

The bids for the construction work were finalised a long time back and Bengaluru-based Vishal Infrastructure, which had bagged the bid for the construction of the runway, has started its work under the supervision of the AAI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AAI appointed project in-charge Rajeev Kulshreshtha and three other officials have already taken charge.

Ayodhya airport, director, Lalji and two assistant general managers of the AAI have already been appointed.

According to AAI officials, the first phase of the project will be completed in around one-and-half to two years for which ₹150 crore have been allocated.

In the first phase of the project, a 2250m runway for ATR-72 aircraft has to be constructed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to lay the foundation stone of the project. But due to the imposition of the model code of conduct for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on January 8, the ceremony could not be organised.

According to officials, the Ayodhya airport will be constructed in three phases, for which around 550 acres of land will be required.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of this, the existing airstrip and terminal in Ayodhya already account for 182 acres. It may be pointed out that there is already an airstrip in Ayodhya.

After the Centre sanctioned ₹250 crore for the construction of the Ayodhya airport, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved ₹321 crore to purchase the additional land for the Ayodhya Airport.

According to the state government, a total amount of ₹1001.77 crore has been approved to purchase 555.66 acres of additional land for the construction of the airport.

Also, a budgetary provision of ₹101 crore has been proposed for the development work at the airport in the state’s finance budget 2021-22.

On November 6, 2018, CM Yogi Adityanath had announced the development of the airstrip in Ayodhya for large aircraft such as A320 and B737 and the construction of a suitable runway and terminal building.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The airport project has been put on a fast track by the state government, and the Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University also approved a proposal to hand over its 23 acres of land last October.

Around 30 buildings on this land, including vice-chancellor Ravi Shanker Singh’s official residence, will also be handed over to the union ministry of Civil Aviation for the airport construction.

The Ayodhya airport is among several projects of the Centre and the state government that have been approved for temple town.