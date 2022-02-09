Control room in Varanasi to supervise all cow shelters

A control room has been set up in Varanasi to monitor all cow shelters in the district, said a statement from the chief development officer.

“The control room has been set up at the instructions of chief development officer Abhishek Goyal. It has been set up on the fourth floor room number 409 of Vikas Bhawan. It will work 24/7 and supervise the arrangements to conserve and accommodate stray and abandoned cows,” said the statement.

Any information regarding abandoned cows can be given over phone at 8765957939 to the control room, said Goyal.

Additional statistical officer Triloki Nath Singh Chaurasia will head the team that will also have Abhishek Kumar Singh, Shubham Srivastava and Manish Kumar Patel from veterinary department in first, second and third shift respectively.

The timing of the first shift is from 6am to 2 pm, second shift from 2pm to 10 pm and third shift from 10pm to 6am.