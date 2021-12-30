Cops told to be polite while implementing Covid guidelines at Magh Mela in Prayagraj

Policemen posted on duty at Magh Mela-2022 have been instructed to be polite and courteous while interacting with pilgrims and visitors during the annual religious fair and at the same time be firm in implementing Covid guidelines in the wake of Omicron threat.

The annual Magh Mela is set to kick-start from January 14/15 on the banks of Sangam and is likely to be attended by lakhs of devotees on main bathing days from all over the country.

Security personnel required for Mela duty have already arrived for their duties and all police stations are now functional. They have been assigned their duties at police stations from where they will be deployed at ghats and other places. On peak days, the deployment of cops will be done centrally, officials said.

ADG zone Prem Prakash while addressing policemen during a training said cops should not misbehave with pilgrims or talk to them in rude manner but help them in all possible ways.

IG Rakesh Singh said responsibility of peaceful and safe conclusion of Magh Mela rests on the shoulders of cops. All policemen, who are assigned duties in Mela, should deliver them with honesty and determination.

SSP Sarvshreshtha Tripathi said Magh Mela is the place of faith and religion and cops deployed here should deliver their duties with a sense of service.

SP Mela Rajeev Narayan Mishra said cops have been tasked with implementation of Covid protocols as it was necessary for saving lives of pilgrims.

“Public address systems will be used for creating awareness among the pilgrims. Masks will be distributed and people will be motivated to use them and maintain distance at ghats and other places in Mela area to remain safe from Covid infection. However, protocols will be enforced and appropriate action will also be taken if necessary,” he said.

SP Mela further said a distance of 6 kilometers has been made at different ghats to reduce density of crowd during main bathing days.

“RTPCR tests of all security personnel and kalpwasis will be carried out and anyone found having symptoms of Covid will be isolated as per the guidelines. Covid test of boatmen will also be ensured for safety of pilgrims. Moreover, thermal scanning of pilgrims and visitors at mela area will be ensured at all 16 entry points in mela area with the help of health workers,” he added.