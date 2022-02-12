Countdown to begin on March 10 for those who obstructed development in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Sharpening his attacks on the Opposition, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that countdown would begin on March 10 for those who caused obstructions in way of development in Uttar Pradesh.

“The countdown will begin on March 10 for those who obstructed development in the state and remained silent in past five years,” said Yogi while addressing public meetings in favour of his party’s candidates in various assembly constituencies at Badaun and Shahjahanpur a day after the first phase of voting for the state assembly elections.

On Friday, he targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress alike saying these parties have only promoted dynastic rule. He took strong exception to the SP’s objections to his government’s scheme for distribution of tablets and smartphones, and said that 209 devices had been distributed in Badaun so far while 200 devices had been distributed in Shahjahanpur up to now. He said the state government proposed to distribute 1 crore tablets and smartphones to youths.

“As the Samajwadi Party has raised objections to distribution of these devices and so we have now decided to distribute 2 crore tablets and smartphones,” he said.

Yogi tried to make an instant connect with the local people by reminding them how he came to the district five years ago to seek votes for the party’s candidates in 2017 assembly elections. He even referred to BJP candidate Mahesh Gupta’s moustache to make his point how the BJP candidate’s tough moustache has made things tough for the criminals.

He further reminded the people about how his government’s proposed Ganga Expressway project would benefit the people of Badaun the most.

He also referred to previous elections when people of Badaun voted for the SP in Lok Sabha and the state assembly, and said that the SP regime did not work for development.

When asked about the development carried out during the previous regime, he said the SP government brought out only development of ‘kabristan’ (graveyards). He said, “Jab vikas kabristan ka karaya hai to vote bhi wahin se lenge” (when the SP carried out development of only graveyards it should seek only their votes).

Yogi also targeted the BSP’s regime by referring to its election symbol to make his point about how the developments of government schemes did not reach the people during the BSP chief Mayawati’s regime. “Behenji’s elephant had a big stomach. It used to eat whole of the ration,” he said.

He said an improvement has been brought about in the law-and-order situation during the tenure of BJP governments at the centre and in the state.

“Now, no one indulges in rioting. The rioters know that their seven generations will not be able to pay the compensation to the damages caused during the riots as their pictures are now displayed at the public places,” he said.

He also mentioned to the SP’s opposition to Covid-19 vaccine with the party leaders calling it as BJP’s vaccine.

