Court clerk arrested for links with Chhangur Baba

The UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Rajesh Kumar Upadhyaya, a clerk in the Balrampur chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court, on Saturday for connivance with the alleged kingpin in the Balrampur illegal religious conversion racket, Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba, confirmed additional director general (ADG), Law and Order, Amitabh Yash on Sunday. Balrampur CJM court clerk Rajesh Kumar Upadhyaya. (Sourced)

Upadhyaya is the first accused whose name was not mentioned in the accused column in the FIR lodged by the ATS on November 16, 2024. Seven other accused arrested so far were named in the November FIR. They include Chhangur Baba, his son Mehboob, his close associate Neetu Naveen Rohra alias Nasreen and her husband Naveen Rohra’s alias Jamaluddin and Sabroz alias Imran and Shahbuddin.

The court clerk was among the people who played a major role in putting pressure on gullible people for religious conversion as well as for grabbing their properties or purchasing them at throwaway prices, senior officials said.

He exerted pressure by getting orders from courts using his links under Section 156(3) of the CrPC through police stations, the officials added.

Upadhyay’s wife Sangita is a partner in Chhangur Baba’s property/business with a profit-sharing clause, the officials said.

The officials also said the arrest of the court clerk is a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the illegal religious conversion racket. They said Upadhyay could reveal more details about the kingpin’s illegally occupied properties and innocent people framed on false charges using the means of court and police.

Although the clerk initially denied involvement, both he and his wife have been named as accused in the ongoing investigation. The ATS will continue to investigate the case, focusing on uncovering the full extent of Chhangur Baba’s network and its connections. The authorities may take action against properties linked to the accused, including seizing and confiscating assets acquired through alleged illegal activities.

The investigation into Chhangur Baba’s network has revealed a complex web of transactions and connections. The ATS has found that Chhangur Baba had formed multiple organizations and opened several bank accounts to facilitate his alleged illegal activities. The transactions from these bank accounts amount to over ₹100 crore in the past few years, and the ATS suspects foreign funding behind these transactions.

Notably, those named in the ATS FIR included Chhangur Baba, his son Mehboob, Neetu Naveen Rohra alias Nasreen, her husband Naveen Rohra alias Jamaluddin, Baba’s nephew Mohd Sabroz and other relatives Rashid, Sahabuddin, Ramzan and Idul Islam. The ATS arrested Chhangur Baba and Neetu Naveen Rohra on July 5 and Mehboob and Naveen Rohra on April 8, 2025. Rashid Shah (40) was arrested on July 17 in the same case while Ramzan and Idul Islam are still at large.