Covid 3rd wave fear: Night curfew in UP to be back from today

Lucknow: In view of the rising corona cases, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced the reintroduction of night curfew from Saturday night (December 25). The curfew would be in force from 11 PM to 5 AM every day, said a state government statement, quoting the chief minister at the Covid-19 review meeting. The order is set to restrict late night public celebrations and movement on Christmas and New Year.

The night curfew is being imposed again after a break of nearly two months. It was lifted on October 20 with instructions to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols of wearing mask and maintaining social distancing at public places.

“In several states of the country, rise in Covid cases is being observed and under the circumstances, it’s important to take some steps. Introduce night curfew from December 25, from 11 PM to 5 AM“, Yogi said at the meeting.

Yogi also asked for the reintroduction of restrictions on guests at weddings and to limit public gatherings to 200, with adherence to Covid safety protocols.

The chief minister has also asked to publicise the “no mask, no shopping” message and make traders and shopkeepers aware of it. He said: “The shopkeepers should not sell anything to customers who do not wear face mask. Police should enhance patrolling. The public address system should be made more effective to publicise safety norms and protocols and mask-wearing must be made mandatory for movement on roads and in markets “.

Yogi instructed officials concerned to put a system in place for not allowing anyone to enter UP from other states or countries without testing and tracing. He asked for stepping up vigil at bus and railway stations and airports.

Yogi also said that the state had already put in place all arrangements in apprehension of the possible third wave of the pandemic and asked officials concerned to review the arrangements.

The statement said that the chief minister also asked for reactivation of nigrani samitis (surveillance committees) in rural and urban areas to track any suspected case. Yogi said that on Friday, the number of active Covid cases across the state was 266 and 49 fresh cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

