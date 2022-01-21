Covid care: UP docs advise against self medication, stocking medicines

Doctors have advised people against stocking medicines just as they did during the Covid second wave.

“It is not necessary that you may need same medicine you stock. Majority of expensive medicines used during the Covid second wave weren’t required now,” said Dr NS Verma, head of the department of physiology at the King George’s Medical University.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) has been reporting around 15K new covid cases daily for nearly a week and people have started stocking medicines.

“Paracetamol and azithromycin are more in demand,” said Vikas Rastogi, spokesperson for the Lucknow Chemist Association (LCA), the body of retail chemists.

“Medicine has to be taken on medical advice only, as self-medication is risky. Unnecessary buying will create artificial crisis,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Suresh Kumar president of the LCA and a wholesale medicine dealer said though not as much it was during the second wave, but demand for medicine has certainly gone up.

“During second wave there was lockdown and people feared more. Now market is open and supply is consistent hence there is no panic buying. But yes, sale of certain medicines including paracetamol and azithromycin, gloves, and masks have gone up by 80 to 100 percent,” he said.

Chemists said demand for steamers too have gone up manifold for the past one week.

“Not just Lucknow, retailers from nearby districts like Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Sitapur, Hardoi, Raebareli too are purchasing more paracetamol, vitamin-C and multi-vitamins,” said Mayank Rastogi, a medicine trader. Retail chemists from adjoining districts purchase medicine from wholesale medicine traders in Lucknow’s Aminabad.