Covid cases continue to rise in UP, two districts report 100 cases each

There are 1742 active covid cases in the state at present and majority of them are in home isolation
Published on May 06, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh registered rise in new Covid cases as 361 more people tested positive on Thursday. On Wednesday 199 people had tested positive across the state.

“92,047 covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours and till now a total 11,17,86,390 samples have tested positive in the state,” Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health said in a press statement.

There are 1742 active covid cases in the state at present and majority of them are in home isolation.

Among new cases two districts reported over 100 new covid cases. Gautam Budha Nagar reported 167 new Covid cases while Ghaziabad reported 106 cases. Cases were also reported from Lucknow (15), Varanasi (10), Agra (9) and Meerut (6), as per data from the state health department.

“2050443 patients have recovered in the state since the pandemic began and the recovery rate in the state is 98.78%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors. State has reported a total 2075693 Covid cases and 23508 deaths till now.

Sixteen districts have zero active covid cases and 10 other districts have one active Covid case each, as per the government release.

