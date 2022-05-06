Covid cases continue to rise in UP, two districts report 100 cases each
Uttar Pradesh registered rise in new Covid cases as 361 more people tested positive on Thursday. On Wednesday 199 people had tested positive across the state.
“92,047 covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours and till now a total 11,17,86,390 samples have tested positive in the state,” Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health said in a press statement.
There are 1742 active covid cases in the state at present and majority of them are in home isolation.
Among new cases two districts reported over 100 new covid cases. Gautam Budha Nagar reported 167 new Covid cases while Ghaziabad reported 106 cases. Cases were also reported from Lucknow (15), Varanasi (10), Agra (9) and Meerut (6), as per data from the state health department.
“2050443 patients have recovered in the state since the pandemic began and the recovery rate in the state is 98.78%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors. State has reported a total 2075693 Covid cases and 23508 deaths till now.
Sixteen districts have zero active covid cases and 10 other districts have one active Covid case each, as per the government release.
Faced with lacklustre response, MNS shifts focus to signature campaign against loudspeakers atop mosques
Mumbai: As the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena campaign against loudspeakers used by mosques failed to evoke much response on Wednesday, especially with regards to broadcasting Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques, the party has now shifted its focus to signature campaigns and complaining to the police helpline 100 against the loudspeakers. Many mosques in Malegaon removed their loudspeakers, while those in Bhiwandi toned down their volumes. MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said that the campaign against loudspeakers continues.
Woman delivers baby on platform with help of ‘Meri Saheli’ team
According to public relation officer, Prayagraj division, Amit Singh, the a resident of Ghoorpur, 25, woman Rizwana Begum, Prayagraj was about to board train number 12559 Shiv Ganga Express at Prayagraj station on platform number 5 on May 4. She was accompanied by her husband Mohd Wasim Ansari. Soon after, women constables Prem Kumari and Geeta Devi who were on duty as part of 'Operation Meri Saheli', were asked to help the woman passenger.
Covid vaccination: UP set to cross 32 cr doses mark
Uttar Pradesh is on the verge of administering over 32-crore Covid vaccine doses. By Thursday, 31,65,27,273 doses had been administered to beneficiaries in the state, officials said. They said UP will be the first state to administer over 32 crore Covid vaccine doses. On April 29, UP crossed a major landmark by vaccinate 14-crore individuals, a government release said. UP is followed by Maharashtra with 16.47 crore doses administered, according to the government release.
Maha clocks over 200 Covid cases on Thursday, after a gap of 42 days
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday breached the 200 mark since March 25 as it added 233 fresh Covid-19 cases. On March 25, the state had recorded 275 cases. For the second day straight, Mumbai saw over 100 cases, with 130 new infections reported on Thursday. In 20 days, the state's active case count almost doubled. On April 16, Maharashtra saw its lowest active caseload with 626 cases, which climbed to 1109 on May 5.
Class 10, 12 board exams: With govt schools bursting at the seams, non-board classes told to stay home in Ludhiana
With the date sheets for the Punjab School Education Board Class 10 and 12 exams clashing, government schools, which are already bursting at the seams, have asked non-board classes to stay at home. Principals are also having a tough time running schools in the absence of teachers as most of them have been allocated exam duties by the PSEB, block nodal officers or district education officer.
