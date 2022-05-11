Covid cases in UP slightlydown, but one death

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 278 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, 27 less from Monday’s 305, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported in Hardoi.

“In the past 24 hours, 13518 Covid samples were tested. Till now, 112270608 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement.

There are 1496 active Covid cases in state, majority being in home isolation. On April 30 also, the state had reported 278 cases.

In the past 24 hours, 348 patients recovered. Till now, 2051851 patients have recovered in the state. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.79%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 116 cases, Ghaziabad 71, Lucknow 16, Agra 13 and Varanasi 11. Till now, state has reported 2076858 Covid cases and 23511 deaths.

Among total active Covid cases under treatment, Gautam Buddha Nagar has the highest 649, Ghaziabad 275, Lucknow 105, Agra 70 and Varanasi 48. Fifteen districts have zero active cases.

Uttar Pradesh has till now administered 318359803 doses of Covid vaccine including 172439398 first dose and 143027217 second dose. As many 6816037 doses were given to children between 12 and 15 years of age.

There are 84.64 lakh children in this age group.