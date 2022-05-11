Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Covid cases in UP slightlydown, but one death
lucknow news

Covid cases in UP slightlydown, but one death

Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 116 fresh Covid cases, Ghaziabad 71, Lucknow 16, Agra 13 and Varanasi 11. One person died in Hardoi. Till now, UP has reported 2076858 Covid cases and 23511 deaths.
There are 1496 active Covid cases in state, majority being in home isolation. (Pic for representation)
There are 1496 active Covid cases in state, majority being in home isolation. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 11, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 278 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, 27 less from Monday’s 305, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported in Hardoi.

“In the past 24 hours, 13518 Covid samples were tested. Till now, 112270608 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement.

There are 1496 active Covid cases in state, majority being in home isolation. On April 30 also, the state had reported 278 cases.

In the past 24 hours, 348 patients recovered. Till now, 2051851 patients have recovered in the state. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.79%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 116 cases, Ghaziabad 71, Lucknow 16, Agra 13 and Varanasi 11. Till now, state has reported 2076858 Covid cases and 23511 deaths.

Among total active Covid cases under treatment, Gautam Buddha Nagar has the highest 649, Ghaziabad 275, Lucknow 105, Agra 70 and Varanasi 48. Fifteen districts have zero active cases.

Uttar Pradesh has till now administered 318359803 doses of Covid vaccine including 172439398 first dose and 143027217 second dose. As many 6816037 doses were given to children between 12 and 15 years of age.

There are 84.64 lakh children in this age group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Disgruntled over being sidelined after he and his family were embroiled in the controversy over disproportionate assets charges a few years ago, Singh quit Congress in September 2019 over the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

    Former Congress city chief made BJP North Indian cell head

    Mumbai Ahead of the BMC elections, one of the richest civic bodies in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Kripashankar Singh as the in-charge of the Maharashtra North Indian cell of the party. Singh, a former state minister and chief of the Mumbai unit of Congress until he joined the BJP, is expected to play an active role to swing the north Indian votes in favour of the party.

  • The projects will be built at a cumulative cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>724 crore. (Picture for representation only)

    Govt approves budget for road projects in east and west Delhi

    Both projects have been cleared by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Centre (UTTIPEC) and were awaiting the financial nod for work to commence. The expenditure finance committee chaired by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia gave financial approval for the construction of an elevated corridor between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja Garden flyover at a cost of 352 crore and a flyover between Anand Vihar overbridge and Apsara Border at a cost of 372 crore.

  • Over 0.5 million eligible beneficiaries in the city are yet to take the second dose of the vaccine. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    0.5 million adult beneficiaries in Pune yet to take second vax dose

    PUNE Over 0.5 million eligible beneficiaries in the city are yet to take the second dose of the vaccine. While some respond positively, others do not feel the need to take the second dose. Despite the third wave, the response for vaccination was temporary until the number of new cases were rising. The mandatory gap period for the second dose of Covishield is about 84 days and for Covaxin and Corbevax is 28 days.

  • HT Image

    Yasin Malik pleads guilty to terror activities in J&K

    New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Mohammad Yasin Malik on Tuesday pleaded guilty to all charges in a case related to terror funding and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2017. The maximum punishment for these offences is life imprisonment.

  • For representation only (HT File Photo)

    Mega health push: UP to set up health parks, improve infra

    The Uttar Pradesh government will set up six Dhanwantri Mega Health Parks in various districts with an investment of around 30,000 crore, a state government spokesperson said. The mega health parks will make the state self-reliant in the production of medical equipment and medicines. Under the Maharishi Sushruta Health Infrastructure Mission, the health infrastructure in the state will be improved with the investment of 10,000 crore, he said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out