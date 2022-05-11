Covid cases in UP slightlydown, but one death
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 278 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, 27 less from Monday’s 305, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported in Hardoi.
“In the past 24 hours, 13518 Covid samples were tested. Till now, 112270608 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement.
There are 1496 active Covid cases in state, majority being in home isolation. On April 30 also, the state had reported 278 cases.
In the past 24 hours, 348 patients recovered. Till now, 2051851 patients have recovered in the state. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.79%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 116 cases, Ghaziabad 71, Lucknow 16, Agra 13 and Varanasi 11. Till now, state has reported 2076858 Covid cases and 23511 deaths.
Among total active Covid cases under treatment, Gautam Buddha Nagar has the highest 649, Ghaziabad 275, Lucknow 105, Agra 70 and Varanasi 48. Fifteen districts have zero active cases.
Uttar Pradesh has till now administered 318359803 doses of Covid vaccine including 172439398 first dose and 143027217 second dose. As many 6816037 doses were given to children between 12 and 15 years of age.
There are 84.64 lakh children in this age group.
Former Congress city chief made BJP North Indian cell head
Mumbai Ahead of the BMC elections, one of the richest civic bodies in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Kripashankar Singh as the in-charge of the Maharashtra North Indian cell of the party. Singh, a former state minister and chief of the Mumbai unit of Congress until he joined the BJP, is expected to play an active role to swing the north Indian votes in favour of the party.
Govt approves budget for road projects in east and west Delhi
Both projects have been cleared by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Centre (UTTIPEC) and were awaiting the financial nod for work to commence. The expenditure finance committee chaired by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia gave financial approval for the construction of an elevated corridor between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja Garden flyover at a cost of ₹352 crore and a flyover between Anand Vihar overbridge and Apsara Border at a cost of ₹372 crore.
0.5 million adult beneficiaries in Pune yet to take second vax dose
PUNE Over 0.5 million eligible beneficiaries in the city are yet to take the second dose of the vaccine. While some respond positively, others do not feel the need to take the second dose. Despite the third wave, the response for vaccination was temporary until the number of new cases were rising. The mandatory gap period for the second dose of Covishield is about 84 days and for Covaxin and Corbevax is 28 days.
Yasin Malik pleads guilty to terror activities in J&K
New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Mohammad Yasin Malik on Tuesday pleaded guilty to all charges in a case related to terror funding and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2017. The maximum punishment for these offences is life imprisonment.
Mega health push: UP to set up health parks, improve infra
The Uttar Pradesh government will set up six Dhanwantri Mega Health Parks in various districts with an investment of around ₹30,000 crore, a state government spokesperson said. The mega health parks will make the state self-reliant in the production of medical equipment and medicines. Under the Maharishi Sushruta Health Infrastructure Mission, the health infrastructure in the state will be improved with the investment of ₹10,000 crore, he said.
