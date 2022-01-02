Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh: Active tally reaches 1725 as 552 more test positive

The active tally of Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh went up to 1725 on Sunday as 552 more people tested positive within 24 hours. The current figure is close to the number on July 8, 2021 when there were 1789 active cases in the state. The state also saw the year’s first Covid related death in Deoria district, the first in two weeks. The total number of Covid related deaths in the state now stands at 22,916.

The maximum fresh Covid cases were reported in the four urban hubs of Gautam Buddha Nagar or Noida (117), Ghaziabad (93), Lucknow (80) and Meerut (54). The active tally in Noida went up to 361, Ghaziabad 291, Lucknow 278 and Meerut 160.

The state government directed the state health department to give a thrust to the Covid vaccination drive as well as sound an alert in the districts in which the maximum people have tested positive. Health experts have urged the state government to impose restrictions in the cities in which a large number of cases have been reported as being done by the neighbouring states of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan to check the surge in cases.

Dr PK Gupta, former president of the Lucknow branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said the state government has announced guidelines for the implementation of the Covid protocol across the state. With the spike in Covid-19 cases, the guidelines should be implemented strictly to check the spread of the cases, he said.

Containment regulations should be enforced in the cities where maximum cases are being reported, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Meerut, he suggested.

Dr AK Singh, a private medical practitioner said, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a surge in Covid cases. The ministry of health and family welfare has alerted the state governments about the possible third Covid wave and several states have started implementing the central government orders, he said. Uttar Pradesh should also impose the required restrictions to check the spread of the cases, he said.

A state government officer said the district magistrates of the districts in which maximum Covid cases have been reported have been directed to submit a plan about the strategy to check the cases, as well as to strengthen health facilities.

On January 3 and 4, a special team of the health department will review the preparations in government and private hospitals. The health department will organise a mock drill in 500 hospitals, he said.

“In all 1,78,831 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the report of 552 was positive for Covid while 37 patients recovered in the past 24 hours,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (medical health), in a press statement.

The overall positivity rate in the state is 1.84% while the recovery rate stands at 98.6%, said Prasad.

