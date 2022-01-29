Covid: Fresh cases dip, but deaths, vaccination of leftover population pose challenge in UP

Although the number of daily fresh Covid cases is receding in Uttar Pradesh, the deaths during the third wave of infections and vaccination of the leftover eligible population remain a challenge for the state health and family welfare department in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

After a surge in late December, the trajectory of the third wave of Covid in UP reached its peak on January 17 when 1,06,616 active cases were reported in the state. The number of fresh cases started declining from then onwards indicating that Covid-19 cases have started to plateau. On Saturday, 59,610 active cases were reported in the state, according to the data released by the state health and family welfare department.

During the third wave, a majority of the infected people remained in home isolation. Out of the 59,610 active cases, merely 1,200 people are currently undergoing treatment in health facilities in various districts.

A total of 2,93,260 Covid cases were reported in the state between January 1 and January 29, according to health department data. Also, 249 deaths were reported within 29 days. This is at least eight deaths per day on average. The death rate between January 1 and 29 was 0.084%. After the decline of the second wave of the Covid-19 infection in UP, no deaths were reported in November and December.

Dr Amresh Singh, head of the microbiology department at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College (Gorakhpur) said the death audit of the Covid-19 patients who succumbed shows that majority of the fatalities during the third wave is due to co-morbidity.

During the second wave of Covid infection, even the patients who did not have any disease, as well as the middle-aged patients whose immunity is strong, died, he said.

In the third wave, the patients suffering with uncontrolled diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, those whose lungs were compromised or infected with other diseases have died. About 90% of the Covid deaths in the third wave are due to co-morbidity, he said.

Dr Singh said the patients who had taken both doses of the Covid vaccine recovered fast. Though the vaccine did not check infection, it built strong antibodies and the condition of vaccinated people did not become serious even after infection. The state government should ensure that maximum number of people get vaccine coverage, he said.

Among eligible beneficiaries above 18 years of age in Uttar Pradesh, 14,62,08,498 first doses of the Covid vaccine has been administered, which is 99.18% of the eligible population. Among the beneficiaries, 10,05,20,497 people have got their second dose, which is 68.18% of the eligible population. The state health and family welfare department has launched a statewide drive to identify the people who have not taken the first dose, as well as the people who did not turn up for the second one after taking the first dose, said a health department officer. Till January 1, a total 12,80,30,367 first doses were administered and the number went up to 14,62,08,498 on January 29.

“A total 99.18% eligible beneficiaries above 18-years have got their first dose and 68.18% got their second dose also. The state has administered a total 25,68,04,944 Covid-19 vaccine doses,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, in a press statement on Saturday.

“It has been observed that those who are vaccinated have mild symptoms even if they get infected with the Covid-19 virus,” said Prasad.

Experts said that vaccination is the safety shield against the virus. “Getting vaccinated is just like having a preventive dose against the virus. If the virus attacks, the vaccinated person will have the least impact,” said Dr PK Gupta, the former president of the Indian Medical Association, Lucknow and a microbiologist.

The Election Commission of India has called upon the poll-bound states, including UP, to ramp up the Covid vaccination as well as to ensure that the eligible population gets vaccine cover when UP goes for first phase of polling on February 10.