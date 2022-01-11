Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Covid: JNMC begins inoculating booster dose to high-risk individuals
lucknow news

Covid: JNMC begins inoculating booster dose to high-risk individuals

On day one on Monday, overall 92 people in the 60 and above age bracket and healthcare and frontline workers were inoculated at JNMC
An elderly person receiving Covid jab at JNMC. (File photo)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 09:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday said all high-risk health and frontline workers as well as senior citizens with co-morbidities can walk into vaccination centre at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) for booster jabs provided the second dose was taken nine months ago.

“Such people can also book a slot online through the government’s CoWIN portal,” the varsity said in a press release said a day after precautionary inoculation began across the country.

On day one on Monday, overall 92 people in the 60 and above age bracket and healthcare and frontline workers were inoculated.

“Eligible people are receiving the precautionary shots at JNMC in line with Centre’s guidelines. We have a well prepared infrastructure and medical staff to implement the process smoothly,” said AMU vice chancellor prof Tariq Mansoor.

He added: “The immune-compromised people or those suffering from chronic conditions that could weaken immunity are vulnerable and need additional protection. I urge all senior citizens to immediately get the booster dose.”

“We have adequate logistics to manage the daily footfall of the category of people who need additional dose. It is hoped that the successful administration of the third dose will soon release the country from the grip of the third wave driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant,” said prof Shahid A Siddiqui (principal, JNMC).

“Individuals who received two doses of the Covishield vaccine will get a third dose of the same. Those who got Covaxin will get a third jab of it,” said vaccination in-charges prof Saira Mehnaz and Dr Ali Jafar Abedi.

