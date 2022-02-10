Covid: More recoveries than fresh infections in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh reported 2326 fresh Covid cases and 13 deaths on Thursday even as 4357 patients recovered from the deadly contagion during the day.

With this the total number of Covid cases in the state ever since the pandemic broke out stood at 2053218 while the death toll was 23372.

“There are 18,016 active cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.

While Jhansi, Gonda and Bijnor reported two deaths each, one fatality each was reported from Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Rae Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar, Ambedkarnagar and Kasganj.

Among new Covid cases Lucknow reported the highest 389 cases followed by Gautam Budha Nagar 168, Lakhimpur Kheri 133, Gaziabad 106, Rae Bareilly 101, Varanasi 108. All other districts reported below 100 new cases. Mau recorded zero fresh case.

The Covid patient, who died in Lucknow, was admitted to PGI. She was 27-year-old and was suffering with blood cancer.

Areas that reported new Covid cases in Lucknow, included Chinhut 101, Aliganj 74, Alambagh 52, Indira Nagar 68, Sarojininagar 28.

“Lucknow’s total Covid case load has reached 293888, including 2862 active cases, and 2681 deaths. In the last 24 hours Lucknow reported 676 recoveries. The recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

During the day 120 people, among the total cases, tested positive after they developed mild symptoms, according to the details from office of chief medical officer of Lucknow.

UP’s second dose vax crosses 11-cr mark

The total number of second dose of Covid vaccine administered in the state crossed 11-crore mark on Thursday. Till 7 pm on Thursday a total 11,03,04,085 second doses had been administered. Number of first dose had reached 16,17,75,015 while total doses administered till now were above 27.39 crore. The state has also administered 18,89,360 precaution doses, according to the data from the state health department.