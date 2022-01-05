Covid resurgence: AU stops entry of visitors on campus; classes to be held online

Following resurgence of Covid cases and its new variant Omicron in the state, the Allahabad University (AU) has banned entry of visitors/outsiders on the varsity premises and asked students to attend their classes only in online mode.

According to a notification issued by AU registrar prof NK Shukla, it has also been decided that only internal official working will be carried out from the offices of the varsity till further orders.

“The order has been implemented with immediate effect and all faculty members and guest lecturers of departments, institutes and centers of AU have been asked to take necessary steps to continue their classes in online mode and all deans of faculty, heads of department, directors of institute and coordinators of centers have been instructed to ensure proper attendance of faculty members in their respective departments, institutes and centers,” said public relation officer of AU, prof Jaya Kapoor.

The research scholars are allowed to carry out their necessary research work only after due permission from their guide or supervisor concerned following all Covid protocols, said the notification.

All faculty members, non-teaching staff and students have also been asked to get fully vaccinated.

The notification further reads that all officials, faculty members and non-teaching staff have been advised to take care of their health and if they report any respiratory symptoms or fever they must leave the workplace after informing their reporting officers.