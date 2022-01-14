Covid rise in UP: Dist court lawyers too demand virtual hearing of cases

After successful introduction of WebEx system for virtual hearing of cases in the high court amid the rising Covid cases, lawyers are demanding this system in district courts too. As Covid cases are increasing each passing day, lawyers feel that virtual hearing of cases could be extended for a prolonged period. In such a scenario, lawyers want a robust online system for it.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has introduced the WebEx system for virtual hearing of cases. The same software is being used in the Supreme Court and in several high courts across the country.

“Covid-19 is here to stay for a prolonged period. Working of courts is among the worst affected due to the pandemic. The government will have to equip district courts also with the latest technique for virtual hearing of cases,” said Sunil Dwivedi, president, Central Bar Association, district court, Lucknow.

“Like high court, district courts must also have WebEx system for virtual hearing of cases. To start with, the new system must be introduced in some courts. Thereafter, it must be introduced in all court rooms,” Dwivedi added.

“As a pilot project, it must be introduced in some district courts starting with Lucknow and some other districts,” he said. The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has also suggested the state government to upgrade videoconferencing facility in all district courts.

The Bar Council also wants segregation of virtual hearing of cases into lower courts, civil and criminal, so that all cases could be taken up and not only cases related with criminal matters. “Working of district courts is again disrupted. We need a robust system of videoconferencing in several court rooms in district courts so that judicial work does not come to a standstill,” said Prashant Singh, co-president, Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.