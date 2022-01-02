Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Covid scare: Allahabad HC, Lucknow bench to function virtually
lucknow news

Covid scare: Allahabad HC, Lucknow bench to function virtually

In view of the rising Covid cases, offline hearing will remain completely suspended for the next 15 days and online hearing mode would be adopted in Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench.
Advocates have been requested to take follow-up steps required for only virtual hearing of the cases from January 3 onwards. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 11:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: Amid rising cases of corona virus in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad high court will function in virtual mode both in Prayagraj and Lucknow from January 3.

A meeting of the administrative committee of Allahabad high court was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of chief justice Rajesh Bindal, in which it was decided that from January 3 online hearing mode would be adopted.

According to a press release issued by the Advocates’ Association of Allahabad High Court, secretary of the association, Harikesh Singh and its president Pradeep Kumar also participated in the meeting in representative capacity. After attending the meeting, both of them requested the advocates to take follow-up steps required for only virtual hearing of the cases from January 3 onwards. “There would be no adverse order at least for a period of one week”, they added.

Similarly, Amrendra Nath Tripathi, general secretary of Oudh Bar Association, Lucknow informed that he along with Rakesh Chaudhary, the president of Oudh Bar Association, participated in the meeting of the administrative committee, in which the issue of rising cases of Covid was discussed.

RELATED STORIES

“For the next 15 days, offline hearing will remain completely suspended. But chambers of lawyers in high court and office of the Oudh Bar Association will remain open,” Rakesh Chaudhary said.

It may be pointed out that Lucknow high court will reopen on Monday after the winter break.

Several high courts across the country have decided to go for virtual hearing of cases from Monday due to increasing cases of Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP