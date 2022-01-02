Covid scare: Allahabad HC, Lucknow bench to function virtually

PRAYAGRAJ: Amid rising cases of corona virus in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad high court will function in virtual mode both in Prayagraj and Lucknow from January 3.

A meeting of the administrative committee of Allahabad high court was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of chief justice Rajesh Bindal, in which it was decided that from January 3 online hearing mode would be adopted.

According to a press release issued by the Advocates’ Association of Allahabad High Court, secretary of the association, Harikesh Singh and its president Pradeep Kumar also participated in the meeting in representative capacity. After attending the meeting, both of them requested the advocates to take follow-up steps required for only virtual hearing of the cases from January 3 onwards. “There would be no adverse order at least for a period of one week”, they added.

Similarly, Amrendra Nath Tripathi, general secretary of Oudh Bar Association, Lucknow informed that he along with Rakesh Chaudhary, the president of Oudh Bar Association, participated in the meeting of the administrative committee, in which the issue of rising cases of Covid was discussed.

“For the next 15 days, offline hearing will remain completely suspended. But chambers of lawyers in high court and office of the Oudh Bar Association will remain open,” Rakesh Chaudhary said.

It may be pointed out that Lucknow high court will reopen on Monday after the winter break.

Several high courts across the country have decided to go for virtual hearing of cases from Monday due to increasing cases of Covid-19.