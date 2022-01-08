Covid scare: Another Mathura temple imposes curbs on devotees

Agra After loads of restriction on ‘darshan’ by devotees at Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan in view of the spread of Covid-19, Oon Saturday t was the turn of Dwarkadheesh temple in Mathura to announce curbs. Here restrictions were imposed on distribution of ‘prasad’ to devotees. The entry and exit would be made from different gates from January 10, along with ban on ‘parikrama’ within the temple premises.

Spokesperson of Dwarkadheesh Temple in Mathura Rakesh Tiwari informed on Saturday that the restrictions were being imposed in view of the fast spreading pandemic.

“Our intention is ensuring safety of devotees. So ‘distribution of ‘prasad’ will be discontinued at Dwarkadeesh Temple from now onwards till further orders. The devotees will have separate entry and exits and will not be allowed to offer ‘parikrama’,” said Tiwari.

“No devotee coming without mask will be allowed entry to the temple and we expect devotees to follow Covid -19 protocol while visiting the temple,” he added.

Meanwhile in Agra, 271 more people tested positive for Covid -19 on Saturday, taking the overall number of positive cases here since March 2020 to 26525. The number of active cases rose to 743 in the district where till date 25323 people have been cured and discharged since March 2020.

The cure rate slid further and reached at 95.46 % on Saturday.

Agra district with fatality rate at 1.72 % has seen 458 deaths due to the pandemic since March 2020. The number of those vaccinated in the age group of 15 to 18 rose to 21680 in the district on Saturday.