Covid scare in Braj: 13 test + in Mathura, 7 in Agra and 5 in Etah

Agra With the dreaded coronavirus spreading its tentacles in Braj once again, the twin religious towns of Mathura and Vrindavan reported 13 new Covid cases in a day on Friday, while seven tested positive in Agra and five inmates in Etah district jail were also found infected.

Earlier also, Mathura district was vulnerable to Covid -19 and foreign devotees reaching a Vrindavan ashram tested positive in November. They got cured but alert continued and more cases were found in the latter half of December, most coming to the religious city from other parts of the nation and Indians returning from countries like Singapore, Uganda and Ireland.

“There were 13 positive cases in Mathura district on Friday. These 13 cases are now in addition to 15 active cases. They all are in home isolation as hospitalization was not found necessary till date,” informed Dr Bhoodev, deputy CMO of Mathura.

“There are no cases of Omicron till date. We are sending four to five samples for genome sequencing to Lucknow lab for further details. Those testing positive on Friday include two visitors from Madhya Pradesh who tested positive at the test camp on the railway station and a woman from Punjab who tested positive at the bus stand,” said Dr Bhoodev.

“We have stepped up sampling at the railway station, bus stand, temples and ashram as devotees from all parts of the globe visit Mathura and Vrindavan,” he added.

RK Sachan, the jailor of Etah district jail informed that 5 inmates in the district jail tested positive out of 80 of under -trials in a single barrack subjected to testing.

“One under-trial brought to Etah district jail tested negative for antigen test but later RTPCR test found him positive. Those coming in his contact in the barrack, which has 80 inmates, were tested and five were found positive,” informed Sachan. He said that the five Covid positive inmates were in isolation at a separate location in the jail.

Meanwhile, Agra also reported 7 Covid positive cases on Friday, taking the number of active cases to 26, informed district magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N Singh.

These 7 new cases took the tally of positive cases in Agra since March 2, 2020 to 25,800, out of whom 25315 were cured and discharged. Agra had seen 458 deaths in the first wave of Covid -19 in 2020 and second wave in April-May this year. Overall cure rate of Agra stands at 98.12 % while sample positivity rate was 1.17 %.

As many as 29,04,451 people in Agra have been given first dose of the Covid vaccine while 16,31,079 have had second dose also.

