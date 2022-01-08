Covid spurt: Political parties cancel ‘big crowd’ events

Lucknow: The Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have announced the cancellation of big public meetings and rallies in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under pressure from the initiatives of the rival opposition parties, has not announced any new programmes and expects that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed January 9 rally in Lucknow might be cancelled.

Political parties are watching the Covid situation and also waiting for the Election Commission to issue directions.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress was the first to take such a step and on Wednesday, decided to go for door-to-door campaign and roadside meetings only and cancel all the big public rallies and programmes, including marathons, at least for now.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday announced the cancellation of party president Akhilesh Yadav’s Vijay Yatra in Ayodhya which was scheduled for January 9. But it decided to go ahead with his “thin attendance” programmes in Gonda and Basti on Friday and Saturday.

“Only the Vijay Yatra of Ayodhya has been cancelled--in view of Covid--as the Vijay Yatra of the Akhileshji attracts large crowds. The rest of his programmes will continue as per the schedule,” said SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary. Akhilesh attended the event in Gonda where he unveiled a statue of late SP leader and former UP minister Pandit Singh. Pandit Singh died of Covid in May during the second wave of the pandemic. Akhilesh also addressed a press conference in Gonda after the event. On Saturday, Akhilesh would be in Basti for a political event, said Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, the rest of the party leaders are continuing with their public meetings, rallies, door-to-door, campaigns and street meetings.

The AAP cancelled its rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in view of a spurt in coronavirus cases, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on Thursday. The party would hold virtual rallies in the state, he said. “All rallies of AAP in Uttar Pradesh have been cancelled. I will talk to you at the ‘Kejriwal Guarantee’ public meeting to be held in Varanasi on January 8 through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube,” the AAP MP tweeted in Hindi.

Singh, who is the party in charge for Uttar Pradesh, said accordingly yatras scheduled to start from Sahibabad on January 9 and from the western part of the state on January 10 had been deferred.

Meanwhile, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader said: “The BSP currently has no rallies or public meetings scheduled. Two rounds of public meetings of the party’s national general secretary SC Mishra were over and the campaign schedule of the party’s national president Mayawati will be announced after the Election Commission’s expected announcement”.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is under pressure again to hold virtual rallies – a demand that has gained traction after Samajwadi Party and Congress set the trend by rescheduling their poll programmes in election-bound UP.

“Our Jan Vishwas Yatras that started on December 19 have concluded. However, the formal conclusion was likely to be with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s January 9 rally in the state capital. In all probability, that rally isn’t taking place now,” a BJP leader said.

Yet another BJP leader said since the party hadn’t officially declared that the PM would hold a rally in Lucknow on January 9, there was no point declaring that the rally was being rescheduled or cancelled.

“BJP’s Jan Vishwas Yatras in UP that started on December 19 culminated at six different places from December 31 to January 3. However, the PM’s proposed rally was to mark the official culmination of the rallies on January 9,” the party leader said.

After the Jan Vishwas Yatras, the next phase of all rallies or poll programmes of top leaders is yet to be announced.

However, all the scheduled government programmes continue. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held two programmes in Lucknow and one in Varanasi, while union surface transport minister Nitin Gadkari, along with deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, held a programme each in Ayodhya, Kaushambi and Gorakhpur related to road inauguration and foundation-laying. The chief minister also distributed tablets and smart-phones to students in an event in Ayodhya on Friday. Union law minister Kiran Rijjiju also attended a lawyers’ event in Lucknow the same day.