Covid surge affects travel behaviour in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The Covid surge has affected rail, bus and flight operations from the state capital and also reduced the number of driving licence (DL) applicants visiting RTO offices.

On Wednesday, 11 seats in first AC, 12 in second AC, and 94 in third AC went vacant due to cancellations in Lucknow Mail, which is one of the most sought- after trains for people going to Delhi.

The frequency of the first corporate train of India – Tejas – has been reduced from six to four times a week as it was not getting enough passengers. Regional manager IRCTC Ajit Kumar said, “Due to Covid surge, the number of passengers has reduced and that’s why the frequency of Tejas has been reduced to four times a week.” The Railways has also suspended Bharat Darshan train.

The passenger count in roadways buses too has been affected. The AC coaches for Delhi have been suspended due to less passenger load while AC buses for Chandigarh and Dehradun got only five passengers on Wednesday. Now, the officials are thinking about suspending services on these sectors.

President of Travel Agents Association, India (UP and Uttarakhand chapter) and MD of Sheeraz Tours, SMA Sheeraz said, “Around 60-70% international bookings are being canceled, while 50% flight bookings for Goa and Port Blair have been cancelled by passengers voluntarily. Only VIPs are flying from Lucknow to Delhi or Mumbai due to elections.”

Like other sectors, the Covid surge has reduced the number of driving licence (DL) applicants visiting RTO offices.

Despite booking appointments online, only 50% of DL seekers are turning up at the RTO offices in Transport Nagar and Dewa road, said officials.

Around 80-90 applicants are coming daily against the quota of 150 for permanent licence, 150-200 for learner’s license against the quota of 450 per day, while 75 to 90 people are reaching the office for licence renewal against the quota of 180 per day, they said.

“People may be afraid of contracting Covid infection at crowded places, but we have brought in the system of appointment to reduce the crowd,” said Rampher Dwivedi, RTO.

