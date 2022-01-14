Covid surge: Lucknow University reschedules semester exams

Lucknow: A day after several Lucknow University hostellers tested positive for Covid-19, the university administration announced to reschedule the semester exams scheduled between January 15 and 30.

A notice issued by the exam controller on January 13 said the even semester exams were being rescheduled amidst rising cases of Covid-19. The new dates of the exam would be uploaded on the website of Lucknow university soon.

This comes after the LU administration advised students living in hotels to vacate them on Wednesday. While the University officials refused to comment on the number of hostel inmates who tested Covid-19 positive, according to students at least 10% of inmates in all hostels tested Covid positive. Many of the students are also running high temperature and have cold-like symptoms.

The Lucknow university also extended the last date for filling examination forms for students of odd semester. The last date for filling the examination form for such students has been extended till January 25, according to a notice. The students will then have to submit the completed examination form in the departments concerned by January 28.

Lucknow University spokesman Durgesh Srivastav said, “The decision to extend the date of examination and filling of examination form was taken keeping in mind the current Covid-19 situation. The university is also making efforts to ensure complete vaccination of all its staff and students. “

While students’ groups have been demanding cancellation or postponement of exams since last week, the members of Lucknow University Associate College Teacher’s Association (LUACTA) wrote to the state government on Thursday demanding cancellation of scheduled semester exams of the university.