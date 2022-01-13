Covid surge: Lucknow University tells students to vacate hostels

LUCKNOW Lucknow University on Wednesday asked all undergraduate and postgraduate first semester students to vacate hostels and go back home for their safety in wake of the Covid surge. An order to this effect was issued by university registrar Vinod Kumar Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registrar said there was information that a few hostel inmates had tested positive for Covid and many students were running high temperature.

The students were told that their semester exams were likely to be held in February and the UP government had ordered for online classes.

Demand for online exams, vax camp

Earlier during the day, various students’ organisations demanded shifting of upcoming offline exams to online mode and holding vaccinations camps on the campus.

Prominent among them were National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha.

The demand came a day after a few students at LU’s Habibullah hostel tested positive for Covid.

NSUI leader Vishal Singh said, “It was nice to see that all student organisations unitedly decided to meet the registrar and handed him a memorandum demanding vaccination camp at the university hostel and online exam instead of offline exam.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha - LU unit president, Kartik Pandey said, “We are united in this fight against corona, and we want the student fraternity to stay healthy.”

AISA leader Adash was also on the same page with other student organisations. University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said he was aware of the demands of students. “The university is getting the hostels sanitised to ensure that the infection does not spread and their demand for setting up vaccination camp will also be looked into,” he said.