Covid surge: NER issues fresh guidelines for train passengers

In the wake of Covid surge across the state, the Lucknow division of the North Eastern Railways (NER) has issued fresh guidelines as per which unmasked passengers would neither not be allowed to enter station premises nor would they be allowed to travel .

The guidelines were issued after the Union ministry of home affairs, the ministry of health and the ministry of railways issued strict anti-Covid protocols focusing on the stations that belong to A1, A and B categories and witnesses high footfall.

“We have formed special covid monitoring squads to keep a check on the passengers and to ensure that they are on with the protective gears, including mask or face shield”, said Dr Monica Agnihotri, divisional railway manager (DRM), Lucknow division, NER.

She also said all the public-dealing staff should also ensure that they wear proper mask while performing duties. She said there would be regular announcements on the station premises in order to spread awareness among the train passengers. She said the division had also put in place a crowd management system that would keep a check on overcrowding.

“Under this, a team would ensure that social distancing is followed. The queue managers would be deputed at all entry points of the station and would ensure smooth entry and exit of train passengers,” Agnihotri added.

The DRM also said sanitisation machines and foot-operated machines would be made available at all entry and exit points. Also, the arrangement of thermal screening had been made at the entry gates and hand-held devices had been given to the joint team of commercial and railway protection force for thermal screening of passengers.