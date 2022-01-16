Covid surge: UP district courts, tribunals to work with 50pc staff

Keeping in view rising Covid cases, registrar general in a letter addressing district judges and presiding officers of Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, directed that from Monday (January 17) till further orders all the district judges and presiding officers of the tribunals of the state will ensure that only fifty percent judicial officers attend the court at a time on a rotational basis.

Further, women judicial officers and staff, who are in the family way, have been exempted from attending the court. If necessary, they will be allowed to work from home. As per the letter, the litigants or other representatives will be strictly prohibited on the court premises. However, in urgent cases, with prior permission of district judges, the litigants may be allowed to enter the court premises.

The above guidelines will be applicable to district courts, commercial courts, land acquisition rehab and resettlement authority, family courts and motor accident claim tribunals which are subordinate to the high court.