Covid: Uttar Pradesh reports 22 more deaths, 5,052 new cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 22 Covid deaths and 5,052 new infection cases on Wednesday even as the test positivity rate in the state dipped to 2.46% from 7.78% on January 19.

“In the past 24 hours, 10,398 patients have recovered and the number of active Covid cases in the state now is 41,795. Among them, 1130 are in hospital,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (medical health), at a press conference.

Ghaziabad, Bijnor, Pilibhit and Kushinagar reported two deaths each, according to the state health department data.

Gautam Buddha Nagar, Jhansi, Varanasi, Meerut, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Agra, Azamgarh, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Basti, Chandauli, Mau and Shravasti reported one Covid related death each.

“The state has tested 2,03,856 Covid samples in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 2.46%. It has come down from 7.78% reported on January 19,” said Amit Mohan Prasad. A total of 9,98,52,312 Covid samples have been tested in Uttar Pradesh till now.

Among the new Covid cases, Lucknow reported 878, Gautam Buddha Nagar 312, Jhansi 197, Ghaziabad 175, Prayagraj and Varanasi 150 each.

“Lucknow has reported a total of 2,90,238 Covid cases till now, including 2,79,792 patients who recovered and 2,668 deaths,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

At present, Lucknow has 7,778 active Covid cases with over 180 patients in hospital. The recovery rate in Lucknow is 96.40%.

“All (those) eligible should take the Covid vaccine dose,” said Amit Mohan Prasad.