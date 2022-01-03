Covid vaccination camps in schools from today

Students can get their Covid vaccine jabs via special camps to be held on the school campus starting Tuesday. Moreover, the students will get a two-day holiday from school after getting their first dose.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, during a high-level Covid review meeting on Monday, said, “Students will be provided holiday on the vaccination day and the next day. I have personally met children at the vaccination centre. Parents should be congratulated as over 1.5 lakh children got their vaccine dose during the day.”

Vaccination for children between 15 and 18 years started on Monday.

“We will hold Covid vaccination camps at 12 schools on Tuesday, and more schools are contacting us for the camp. We shall hold more camps in the following days, but it would be better if at least 100 students are available for vaccination at one camp,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge of vaccination in Lucknow.

Twelve schools where the vaccination camp will be held are five branches of CMS in Gomti Nagar-I, Gomti Nagar-II, Aliganj, Mahanagar, Kanpur Road, St Joseph Montessori School, C Block, Rajajipuram, St Joseph College, Sitapur Road, and a few branches of LPS (SP Singh).

The Unaided Private School Association president Anil Agarwal said it was on their initiative that the state government decided that the children of 15 to 18 years of age get vaccinated in their respective schools.

“This initiative was taken by the Private School Association that children should be vaccinated in schools only because they will not get exposed to Covid infection at the vaccination centres, which otherwise remain crowded. There will be less risk of infection in schools than hospitals,” he said.

