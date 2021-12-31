Covid vaccination in Lucknow: 15 to18-yr-olds to get jabs from January 3

About 3.2 lakh children between the age of 15 and 18 years would be eligible for Covaxin jabs in the state capital from January 3.

“The registration for vaccination of 3, 21, 392 children in Lucknow between 15 and 18 years will open from January 1 on the CoWin portal. This age group would receive jabs at any of our vaccination centres after registration and booking,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge of vaccination in Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from children, about 77000 health care workers and 68000 frontline workers will also take their third dose from January 10.

“Third dose for health care workers and frontline workers will be available from January 10. Those 60-plus having any co morbidity can also get their precautionary dose on doctor’s advice,” said Dr Singh.

Dr Singh said a gap of nine months ago or 39 weeks after the second dose is must for receiving the booster or third dose.

“Till now over 7-lakh doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to people above 60-years of age,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors. He said that at least one lakh elders in state capital would be suffering from some co morbidities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So far 59,84,611 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to people in Lucknow including 35.82 lakh of those with first dose and over 24-lakh people having received second dose.

37.40 lakh people are eligible for vaccination in Lucknow for vaccination.

In Lucknow, Covid vaccination facility is available at 12-district level government hospitals, medical institutes such as KGMU, Lohia and PGI, 11 government run community health centres and all primary health centres in urban and rural areas free of cost.