Covid vaccination: In Prayagraj, over 9.54 lakh doses administered in Nov

Breaking its own record of giving over 9.39 lakh doses of Covid vaccine set in September this year, the health department of Prayagraj administered over 9.54 lakh doses in November, said district health officials. The district health department data show that out of a total of 9,54,146 jabs administered in November, 5,01,781 were administered to women while the number of men who took the vaccine dose was 4,52,018.

Officials confirmed that more women than men turned up at both urban and rural vaccination centres for the third consecutive month in November. Till November 30, a total of 45,47,795 doses had been given to eligible recipients, which included 23,70,464 men, 21,75,368 women and another 1,963 members of transgender community.

The officials credit the high number of doses administered to hard work of medical teams, steady supply of vaccines as well as participation on the part of both men and women recipients of the district. Additional chief medical officer and district immunization officer (DIO) Dr Teerath Lal said, “Over 73 per cent of targeted recipients of all age groups had at least been given the first dose, while 27 percent of the targeted recipients were fully vaccinated now in the district.”

Of the total 8,41,889 doses given in October, 4,40,094 doses were given to women while 4,01,428 doses were administered to men, official data show. Similarly, in September, of the total 9,39,300 doses given, 4,78,740 were women and 4,60,002 were men.

With the start of the vaccination drive against Covid-19 infection in the district, 11,504 doses were given to frontline workers in January. In February, the figure of doses given to recipients, including frontline workers, was 51,575 which grew to 1,17,625 in March and increased to 1,86,853 in April. The figure crossed the 2-lakh mark in May when a total of 2,21,808 doses were given to eligible recipients of all age groups even as the figure of jabs given to recipients in June was 2,74,860 and grew to 3,52,925 jabs in July.

The pace of vaccination gained momentum in the second week of August and a total of 5,84,496 jabs were given in August alone. However, figures now show that November month has broken all previous records.