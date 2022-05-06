Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid vaccination: UP set to cross 32 cr doses mark

Published on May 06, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh is on the verge of administering over 32-crore Covid vaccine doses. By Thursday, 31,65,27,273 doses had been administered to beneficiaries in the state, officials said. They said UP will be the first state to administer over 32 crore Covid vaccine doses.

On April 29, UP crossed a major landmark by vaccinate 14-crore individuals, a government release said. UP also achieved the landmark of administering the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine to all of eligible adult population and fully vaccinating (both doses) nearly 85% of the population.

Besides, nearly 27.70 lakh ‘precaution doses’ have also been administered in the state.

Over 2,26,13,175 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-17 so far. Besides, over 53,71,631 vaccine doses have been administered to the 12-14 age group.

UP is followed by Maharashtra with 16.47 crore doses administered, according to the government release.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 17.14 crore first doses of the vaccine so far.

