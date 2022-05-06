Covid vaccination: UP set to cross 32 cr doses mark
Uttar Pradesh is on the verge of administering over 32-crore Covid vaccine doses. By Thursday, 31,65,27,273 doses had been administered to beneficiaries in the state, officials said. They said UP will be the first state to administer over 32 crore Covid vaccine doses.
On April 29, UP crossed a major landmark by vaccinate 14-crore individuals, a government release said. UP also achieved the landmark of administering the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine to all of eligible adult population and fully vaccinating (both doses) nearly 85% of the population.
Besides, nearly 27.70 lakh ‘precaution doses’ have also been administered in the state.
Over 2,26,13,175 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-17 so far. Besides, over 53,71,631 vaccine doses have been administered to the 12-14 age group.
UP is followed by Maharashtra with 16.47 crore doses administered, according to the government release.
Uttar Pradesh has administered 17.14 crore first doses of the vaccine so far.
-
Woman delivers baby on platform with help of ‘Meri Saheli’ team
According to public relation officer, Prayagraj division, Amit Singh, the a resident of Ghoorpur, 25, woman Rizwana Begum, Prayagraj was about to board train number 12559 Shiv Ganga Express at Prayagraj station on platform number 5 on May 4. She was accompanied by her husband Mohd Wasim Ansari. Soon after, women constables Prem Kumari and Geeta Devi who were on duty as part of 'Operation Meri Saheli', were asked to help the woman passenger.
-
Maha clocks over 200 Covid cases on Thursday, after a gap of 42 days
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday breached the 200 mark since March 25 as it added 233 fresh Covid-19 cases. On March 25, the state had recorded 275 cases. For the second day straight, Mumbai saw over 100 cases, with 130 new infections reported on Thursday. In 20 days, the state's active case count almost doubled. On April 16, Maharashtra saw its lowest active caseload with 626 cases, which climbed to 1109 on May 5.
-
Class 10, 12 board exams: With govt schools bursting at the seams, non-board classes told to stay home in Ludhiana
With the date sheets for the Punjab School Education Board Class 10 and 12 exams clashing, government schools, which are already bursting at the seams, have asked non-board classes to stay at home. Principals are also having a tough time running schools in the absence of teachers as most of them have been allocated exam duties by the PSEB, block nodal officers or district education officer.
-
SHO suspended for negligence in crimes against women in Prayagraj
Taking strict action for showing negligence in crime cases against women and minor girls, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar suspended SHO Khiri police station Baikunthnath Tiwari on Thursday. On Wednesday, a dozen sub inspectors were sent to police lines for not communicating with the people under their areas of jurisdiction.
-
Security guard injured in Prayagraj as gun goes off accidentally
A security guard got injured after Mangaleshwar Pandey aka Sonu, 40, a resident of Jhunsi area's gun went off accidentally while he was doing duty at a jewellery showroom in Civil Lines area on Thursday afternoon. Police said a resident of Jhunsi area, 40, Mangaleshwar Pandey aka Sonu, was on duty at a jewelry showroom, when the gun he was holding went off. As a result, some of his fingers were blown away and his palm too was badly injured, eyewitnesses said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics